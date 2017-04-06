HL Division 1 semi-final fixtures confirmed
06 April 2017
A general view of the Nowlan Park pitch before the Allianz HL clash between Kilkenny and Waterford.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.
The GAA have this afternoon confirmed the fixtures for Sunday week’s Allianz Division 1 semi-finals.
After their remarkable victory over Kilkenny, Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford side return to Nowlan Park, to take on All-Ireland champions Tipperary at 4pm for a league final berth.
In the other semi-final, Limerick will have home advantage over Galway at the Gaelic Grounds, where throw-in is at 2pm, and both games will go to extra time if necessary.
Both semi-finals will be shown live by TG4.
Sunday, April 16th
Tipperary v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 4pm - TG4
Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm - TG4