Liston: I haven't seen a better forward than 'Gooch' 06 April 2017





Colm Cooper celebrates a Kerry goal against Dublin in Croke Park Colm Cooper celebrates a Kerry goal against Dublin in Croke Park

Kerry legend Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston has described Colm Cooper as “the most complete footballer” he has ever seen.

Cooper announced his retirement from inter-county football on Tuesday morning, after having led his native Dr Crokes to their first All-Ireland club title since 1992 last month, and tributes have been flowing in for the 33-year-old ever since.

Writing in his column in the Irish Independent, Liston – a seven-time All-Ireland winner with the Kingdom – paid his own special tribute to one of the greatest forwards in Gaelic football.

“If you're comparing the Gooch to sportspeople in other spheres I have no hesitation in saying that he's Ruby Walsh, Roger Federer and Lionel Messi all rolled into one - the most complete footballer I've ever had the pleasure to witness,” the Beale clubman wrote.

“I was listening to a radio piece once about shy people not liking the limelight and how it often leads to remarkable creativity whether it's in the field of poetry, writing, painting or sport, and Gooch's brilliance immediately sprang to mind.

“His best form of communication was always in the big venues like Croke Park, Fitzgerald Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh on big championship days; that's where he shone brightest and, like all greats, he had an uncanny ability to perform under extreme pressure.”

He added: “I haven't seen a better forward in my time and that's including the likes of Mikey Sheehy, John Egan and Peter Canavan and I'm glad to have been around to witness him; that sort of player only comes around every 50 years. There's only one Gooch.”