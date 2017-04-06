Athletic Grounds to stage Ulster U21FC final 06 April 2017





Tyrone's Darren McCurry scores a penalty past goalkeeper Thomas Mallon of Derry during the 2016 McKenna Cup final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Tyrone's Darren McCurry scores a penalty past goalkeeper Thomas Mallon of Derry during the 2016 McKenna Cup final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Next Monday night’s Ulster U21 football championship final between Derry and Donegal will be held at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

The Ulster Council confirmed the venue and 8pm throw-in time today following the conclusion of both rescheduled semi-finals last night.

Derry needed extra time to see off Armagh by 0-21 to 1-15 at Celtic Park, while Donegal were much more comfortable in their 3-17 to 0-13 rout of Cavan in Enniskillen.

The winners of Monday night’s provincial decider will have a five-day turnaround before facing Leinster champions Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.