Fancy a yacht with your own staff and chef? 08 April 2017





Shandonagh GAA are hosting Lip Sync Battle this Saturday, April 8th in Mullingar Park Hotel. Shandonagh GAA are hosting Lip Sync Battle this Saturday, April 8th in Mullingar Park Hotel.

Westmeath GAA club Shandonagh are hosting Lip Sync Battle this evening in the Mullingar Park Hotel.

This fundraiser is for facility development at the club's grounds in Kilpatrick. Shandonagh has grown exponentially over the last number of years, with a large increase in membership from the formative years of their U6 group up to and including the intermediate team. This has placed huge demand on the club's existing amenities. The training and sporting facilities are not only available to members, but also to the wider community.

On the night, Shandonagh will be hosting a monster auction. A sparkling new motor yacht that is docked in St. Katherine Dock's, London is offering a three-day, two-night experience on board. It sleeps up to six people and includes your own private chef along with on-board staff. This offering of 64 feet of brand new luxury is a once in a lifetime experience and it will be worth the bid!

Tickets are €20 and available from all club members, Tynan butchers and Hickey’s Motors.

Any other information can be found here on the event's facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Shandonagh-GAA-Lip-Sync-Battle-1928853854009798/

Saturday's fundraiser has even caught the attention of a few familiar faces (voices), ahead of the big night, have a look below.