Boston to host second Fenway Hurling Classic in November 06 April 2017





The Galway players warm up before the Fenway Classic.

©INPHO/Emily Harney. The Galway players warm up before the Fenway Classic.©INPHO/Emily Harney.

Global insurer AIG proud sponsor of Dublin GAA, is delighted to announce that it is to sponsor the 2017 AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival at the world-famous home of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park in Boston.

Following on from the massive success of the event two years ago, this year it will be expanded to a double header of hurling in the Super 11s format to be played on Sunday, November 19 2017.

Watched by 28,000 at Fenway in 2015, Galway narrowly defeated Dublin in a tightly contested encounter to win the inaugural AIG Fenway Hurling Classic. It had been sixty-one years since hurling had been played at the stadium.

AIG has sponsored Dublin GAA since November 2013 and has committed to raising the profile of hurling and other Gaelic Games to a broader global audience. AIG has again collaborated with Fenway Sports Management (FSM), the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to sponsor the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic for 2017.

Commenting on the announcement, General Manager of AIG in Ireland, Declan O’Rourke, said; “The AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival was a huge success for all parties involved in 2015. It was the biggest hurling game in the US for decades and it was always our intention to try and bring it back bigger and even better. We are very proud of our support for Irish sport and culture in the US. We have sponsored some really fantastic events including AIG Fenway Hurling and the historic Ireland All Blacks game at Soldier Field, Chicago last November.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all at FSM for their work in making this happen, as well as our friends and partners in the GAA and GPA. TG4 did a great job broadcasting the event in 2015 and we look forward to working with them again this year.”

Mark Lev, Managing Director of FSM added; “Nearly 28,000 fans packed Fenway Park when hurling returned to the ballpark for the first time in 61 years in 2015 and we’re thrilled to have the fastest game on grass back for two matches this November.

“We are fortunate to have great partners in AIG and the GPA to help bring this exhilarating sport back to Fenway. FSM is proud to play host to one of Ireland’s most traditional sports and further our commitment to bringing unique events to Boston.”

Further details surrounding the event, including confirmation of the four teams who will be involved, will be announced in the coming months. Additional information about ticketing will also become available at www.redsox.com.