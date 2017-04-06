Heslin hungry for silverware 06 April 2017





Westmeath's John Heslin.

Westmeath star John Heslin says they won’t be reading into their recent 24-point victory over Wexford in the slightest when the two counties collide at Croke Park this weekend.

Tom Cribbin’s men take on the Slayneysiders in the Allianz FL Division 4 final on Saturday and will look for a repeat result of the one they secured over Seamus McEnaney’s understrength side to secure promotion in round six.

"We won't be buying into the result last week,” Heslin told Newstalk Radio.

“If any team gets to Croke Park, they want to make the most of it and get a win. Especially when there's some silverware up for grabs."

The Lake County have made two Leinster final trips to Croke Park in the past two seasons (both ended in defeat to Dublin) and Heslin and co will be hoping for a different outcome on Saturday afternoon.

"With all due respect, we've gotten a couple of good days out in Croke Park over the last few years," said the St Loman’s sharpshooter.

"There was a couple of memories made there. Because there are so many games involved in the league campaign, fans get to see a lot of games first hand.

"Of course we would have been disappointed with the relegation, but that's in the past now. We've been promoted well and we're looking at the prospect of silverware in the next game."