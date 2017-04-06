Frampton dons Saffrons jersey 06 April 2017





Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz at the WBA Featherweight Press Conference, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas ©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Antrim GAA have tweeted a picture of brilliant Belfast boxer Carl Frampton wearing an Antrim jersey.

Like his coach, Barry McGuigan, the former two-weight world champion - ranked the world's tenth best boxer pound-for-pound - is an ambassador for peace and inclusiveness in Northern Ireland.

Great to see you in Saffron @RealCFrampton pic.twitter.com/flrecNGoBe — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) April 5, 2017

McGuigan described 'The Jackal' as "a beacon for peace and reconciliation" and added that he "represents the future of Northern Ireland".

The 30-year-old from Tiger's Bay is a Protestant and supports Rangers but is married to a Catholic and reaches out to people from both communities. Pulling on the Antrim GAA jersey is a gesture that typifies his sense of togetherness.

In December, after he was presented with his own personalised hurl by ProGaa, Frampton tweeted that he was going to start his own team and win an All-Ireland club title within a year.