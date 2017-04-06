Clarke rues 'inexcusable' mistakes 06 April 2017





Cavan captain Killian Clarke in action against Monaghan in Castleblayney Cavan captain Killian Clarke in action against Monaghan in Castleblayney

Cavan captain Killian Clarke lamented the team’s “inexcusable” and “silly” mistakes in the aftermath of last Sunday’s loss to Roscommon.

Mattie McGleenan’s side were relegated from Division 1 after a 1-13 to 1-10 defeat at Dr Hyde Park, where the result ended up being meaningless after Mayo guaranteed their survival with victory over Donegal.

However, Clarke still pointed out that the calibre of the Breffni men’s display would not be good enough going forward.

“We only have ourselves to blame. We didn’t take our chances, we were getting turned over, basic errors,” Clarke is quoted saying by The Anglo-Celt this week.

“There’s no finger-pointing going on with anyone else, we’re going to have to take a look at ourselves and go from there.

“Against Kerry and Mayo we were taking our scores, we were getting the ball dead and that gave us a chance to set-up. We had a rush of blood to the head a lot of the time, kicking the ball away, silly mistakes that you wouldn’t expect of a junior club.

“It’s just inexcusable and if we want to progress as a football team and play against the likes of Monaghan or Fermanagh in a good few weeks, we’re going to have to be putting those chances away.”