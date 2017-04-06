Donegal clubs given option of calling off games 06 April 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Donegal manager Declan Bonner.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Donegal clubs with county U21 players in their ranks won't have to play their league games this weekend unless they wish to.

The fact that the county's U21 team have qualified for Monday night's Ulster football championship final against Derry and could be asked to play three times in eleven days puts some pressure on the fixtures but the CCC intends to proceed with as many of this weekend's scheduled club games as possible.

There are games scheduled for all five divisions of the all county football league and the hope is that the vast majority of these will proceed as normal.

"The CCC would like to proceed as much as possible with the Master Fixture schedule as set out at the beginning of the year," a statement on the Donegal GAA website reads.

"We are therefore happy to go ahead with fixtures this weekend.

"However we acknowledge the commitment of our U21 panellists and the extra games forced upon them due to the Replay of the First round and now a possible three Championship games in 10 days.

"If clubs with County U21 panellists feel they would prefer not to play, in order to avoid putting any further pressure on their players then they should contact the CCC immediately.

"In the event that clubs with U21 players wish to defer their senior game this weekend, then the CCC have agreed that the games can be played on Friday the 26th May, as a double weekend, with the original Sunday the 28th May going ahead as scheduled."