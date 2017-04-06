'If we perform for the 75 minutes we've got a great chance' 06 April 2017





Shane Enright of Kerry ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Shane Enright of Kerry ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Kerry won’t be reflecting on previous meetings with Dublin heading into Sunday’s Allianz FL Division 1 final at Croke Park, according to defender Shane Enright.

The Kingdom finished off a mixed league campaign, which included a draw with the Dubs in Tralee in round five, with an impressive win over Tyrone last Sunday and Enright is hoping for a similar result this weekend.

“We’re concentrating on Sunday on its own merits,” the Tarbert man is quoted saying by The Irish Times.

“It’s an Allianz league final and it’s 70, 75 minutes. If we perform for the 75 minutes we’ve got a great chance and we’re not going to think about the games gone by – we can do nothing about them now. It’s all about Sunday and hopefully we can put in a performance.

“Our form is on an upward curve and we played well against Tyrone on Sunday. It was probably our best performance of the league and we’ll have to build on that again if we’re going to have a chance of beating the Dubs.

“One thing in Tralee was we gave away too many frees. They’ve a great free taker Dean Rock who puts everything over so that’s something else we need to work on for Sunday.”

On the recent retirement of team mate Colm Cooper, Enright described the Dr Crokes man as the “best player of his generation” and still feels he’d be on Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s team sheet if he’d decided to extend his inter-county career.

“His experience alone is vital and with the players coming through to the squad at the moment, he’d pass on great information to them. I think there’s still 70 minutes in him because he looks very, very fit,” Enright added.