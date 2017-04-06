Video: Farney women's 25-year record under threat 06 April 2017





Ulster rivals Monaghan and Armagh will meet this Sunday in a Lidl National League Division One relegation decider.

The Farney Ladies have been in the top flight for an incredible 25 successive seasons and last Sunday they defeated Armagh to keep their hopes alive but they will have to beat them again in order to stay up.

Both managers, Sean O'Kane and Paula Cunningham, are encouraged after what was a cracking game in Clones.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.