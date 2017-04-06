Tipp's fighting spirit delights Quinlivan 06 April 2017





Armagh's Aaron McKay and Michael Quinlivan of Tipperary.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Armagh's Aaron McKay and Michael Quinlivan of Tipperary.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Tipperary hat-trick hero Michael Quinlivan says he hopes the team can give plenty more excitement to the supporters in the future.

Tipp fans were in a euphoric state last Sunday at the Atheltic Grounds when Quinlivan’s goal deep in injury-time handed Liam Kearns’ side a dramatic victory over hosts Armagh and the Clonmel Commericals man accepted that winning late has become something of a trend for the Premier County.

“We just don’t tend do things the easy way. I don’t know what it is,” Quinlivan told the Irish Daily Star.

“Maybe it’s that we have to feel under pressure to perform, or maybe we have to go so far behind that maybe we take the pressure off ourselves. If we can have that sort of a tag that we are never gone, or a game is never too far gone, then isn’t that great?

“We’ve given some great excitement to a lot of people over the years and hopefully we can do it again in the future.”

On the goal itself, the Premier full-forward added: “It’s what you dream of, a last minute goal in a big game like that. I never thought I’d ever get back to that level after the Munster final with Commericals so to do it again is pretty wild.”