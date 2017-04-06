Kelly hits back at "petty" Kearns 06 April 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

Colin Kelly has dismissed Tipperary manager Liam Kearns' assertion that Louth are a cynical team.

The Wee County and the Premier County are set to contest Saturday's Division Three final at Croke Park, with Kearns having accused Louth of being cynical when they defeated Tipp in Round Six at Thurles.

"Things like that are petty, to be honest," Kelly notes in The Dundalk Democrat. "We got a bit of flak in the press the last time for being cynical - I just find it laughable.

"Especially when their full forward Michael Quinlivan is black carded for pulling Paraic Smith down on the 21-yard line for a definite goal.

"Look, it is part of gaelic football and that is the way it is. Our motivation is: can we win another national competition and continue winning and progress the way we want to progress? You are going to a national final, it is all the one who you play."