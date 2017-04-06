'Kerry are under a huge amount of pressure to win this game' 06 April 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Paul Bealin when in charge of Westmeath.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Former Dublin midfielder Paul Bealin believes Eamonn Fitzmaurice has deployed a “deflection tactic” to take the pressure off his Kerry players heading into this weekend.

The Kingdom are currently gearing up for a Division 1 final date with the Dubs on Sunday and this week Fitzmaurice hit out at the “complete lack of balance” over his side’s physical approach against Jim Gavin’s side in Tralee last month, describing it as similar to the “orchestrated campaign” against Mayo’s Lee Keegan in the build-up to last October’s All-Ireland final replay.

Bealin – a member of Dublin’s 1995 All-Ireland winning side – doesn’t feel the same way.

“I’d be shocked to think there is a witchhunt by the Dublin backroom team or whoever. I don’t believe the Dublin team would actually go out to shape the referee’s mind towards a performance," the ex-Westmeath boss told the Irish Examiner.

“This is a deflection. Managers do it the length and breadth of the country. They try to take the onus away from the players, take the pressure off the players going into a league final and deflect, preoccupy the mind with something else that can grow legs, while, at the same time, put the heads down and try and win the game.

“Fitzmaurice’s comments will take the pressure off his players and he’ll take the heat. Hopefully, then, the team will go out and perform. Kerry are under a huge amount of pressure to win this game, particularly with the run Dublin have on them.”