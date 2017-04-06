Waterford chairman calls for restructure after 41-point defeat 06 April 2017





Waterford county board chairman Paddy Joe Ryan says the Munster Council should restructure the provincial football competitions at all levels.

Mr Ryan was speaking in the wake of the Deise U17s’ 41-point defeat at home to Cork on Tuesday night, proposing that Waterford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary should play-off in a round-robin basis before taking on Cork or Kerry.

“We had a great group of people involved, they done their upmost and they put a lot of preparation into it,” Mr Ryan is quoted saying by the Irish Examiner. “I’m returning to my old point that the four weaker counties should be playing each other before we meet Cork and Kerry.

“It’s been my opinion for the last 20 years and it will never change. That doesn’t always find favour but that should be the position.

“We’ll never improve otherwise and that includes senior as well. We’re playing Cork in the first round of the Munster championship; we would be better off to be playing one of the other three counties.

“I’ve always espoused this at Munster Council level.”