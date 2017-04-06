Leinster SHC will be the most competitive in years - Treacy 06 April 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cuala's David Treacy.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dublin star David Treacy expects this summer’s Leinster senior hurling championship to be the most competitive in years.

Kilkenny have claimed 14 of the last 17 titles in the eastern province, with Wexford (2004), Galway (2012) and Dublin (2013) the only three counties to break their dominance, and Treacy believes there’ll be plenty of sides to challenge the defending champions this year.

"It's certainly going to be one of the most competitive years ever," Treacy told the Irish Independent.

"The strides that Wexford have made this year. Kilkenny - if you're writing them off, I think that's a foolish thing to do, to be honest. Galway playing well again at the weekend, it's nicely poised for a really competitive Leinster Championship.

“It's up to us to prepare for Galway. It's a really, really big task, getting our heads around that massive challenge."

On the Dubs’ relegation from Division 1A of the Allianz League, the Cuala man added: "It is a young side. But there is a case to be that there is a certain amount of fearlessness there. There is no pressure there. But for key moments in matches, we could have been on the right side of results in the league. There are a lot of positives."