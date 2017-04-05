Rock breathing down Geaney's neck as top scorer race enters final furlong 05 April 2017





Kerry's Paul Geaney leads the way in the Allianz FL Division 1 scoring charts with 3-34.

It's all to play for as Paul Geaney (Kerry) and Dublin's Dean Rock battle it out for the top scorer honour in this year's Allianz FL Division 1 competition.

Geaney holds a slender one point lead over Rock as Sunday's eagerly anticipated final looms over the horizon.

The Kingdom ace has accumulated 3-34 in their seven games to date but Rock is breathing down his neck with 0-42.

Despite missing the opening two rounds, Jack McCarron of Monaghan occupies the third spot in Division 1 with a magnificent return of 3-29 and Farney County fans will be hoping he can continue his rich vein of scoring form in the summer.

Overall, John Heslin of Westmeath leads the way with 3-52 (61) and the St Loman's clubman will be confident of adding to his tally in Saturday's Division 4 decider against Wexford.

Barry McHugh (Galway) and Conor Sweeney (Tipperary) will also get opportunities to climb up the respective Division 2 and Division 3 ladders at headquarters this weekend.

Overall league top scorers:

John Heslin, Westmeath 3-52 (61)

Donie Kingston, Laois 5-34 (49)

CJ McGourty, Antrim 2-39 (45)

Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-35 (44)

Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-33 (39)

Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-39 (39)

Division 1

Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-34 (43)

Dean Rock, Dublin 0-42 (42)

Jack McCarron, Monaghan 3-29 (38)

Cillian O'Connor, Mayo 2-32 (38)

Ciarain Murtagh, Roscommon 3-18 (27)

Peter Harte, Tyrone 2-20 (26)

Michael Murphy, Donegal 1-22 (25)

Gearoid McKiernan, Cavan 2-17 (23)

Conor McManus, Monaghan 1-20 (23)

Division 2

Eoin Cleary, Clare 1-31 (34)

Donal Lenihan, Meath 2-27 (33)

Colm O'Neill, Cork 0-33 (33)

Sean Quigley, Fermanagh 0-29 (29)

Barry McHugh, Galway 0-27 (27)

James Kielt, Derry 0-24 (24)

Darragh O'Hanlon, Down 0-23 (23)

Cillian O’Sullivan, Meath 4-10 (22)

Division 3

Donie Kingston, Laois 5-34 (49)

CJ McGourty, Antrim 2-39 (45)

Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-33 (39)

Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-39 (39)

Nigel Dunne, Offaly 1-29 (32)

Niall Murphy, Sligo 3-18 (27)

Bernard Allen, Offaly 0-27 (27)

Ryan Burns, Louth 3-17 (26)

Adrian Marren, Sligo 2-20 (26)

Division 4

Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-35 (44)

Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-35 (38)

Emlyn Mulligan, Leitrim 1-33 (36)

Rory Mason, London 1-28 (31)

Paul Whyte, Waterford 2-20 (26)

Darragh Foley, Carlow 0-22 (22)

Ger Egan, Westmeath 2-15 (21)

Danny Neville, Limerick 2-15 (21)

Highest individual scores from each round:

Round 1

Paul Geaney (Kerry v Donegal) 2-4

Round 2

Cillian O'Connor (Mayo v Kerry) 0-9, Donie Kingston (Laois v Armagh) 1-6

Round 3

John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11

Round 4

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary v Longford) 2-7

Round 5

Paul Broderick (Carlow v Waterford) 2-6

Round 6

John Heslin (Westmeath v Wexford) 1-10

Round 7

Donie Kingston (Laois v Offaly) 3-4

Overall highest individual score:

Goalscoring charts:

Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary) 6

Donie Kingston (Laois) 5

Eamonn Brannigan (Galway) 4

Cillian O'Sullivan (Meath) 4

Jack McCarron (Monaghan) 3

Paul Geaney (Kerry) 3

Ciarain Murtagh (Roscommon) 3

Keelan Sexton (Clare) 3

Emmett McGuckin (Derry) 3

Shane Walsh (Galway) 3

Ryan Burns (Louth) 3

Niall Murphy (Sligo) 3

Paul Broderick (Carlow) 3

Gavin Crotty (Waterford) 3

John Heslin (Westmeath) 3

Dara McVeety (Cavan) 2

Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan) 2

Cillian O'Connor (Mayo) 2

Peter Harte (Tyrone) 2

Jamie Malone (Clare) 2

Danny Tallon (Derry) 2

Conor McAtamney (Derry) 2

Niall Kelly (Kildare) 2

Ben McCormack (Kildare) 2

Tommy Moolick (Kildare) 2

Chris Healy (Kildare) 2

David Slattery (Kildare) 2

Donal Lenihan (Meath) 2

Bryan McMahon (Meath) 2

CJ McGourty (Antrim) 2

Stefan Campbell (Armagh) 2

Niall Rowland (Armagh) 2

Ciaran McKeever (Armagh) 2

David Conway (Laois) 2

Larry Moran (Longford) 2

Sean Doyle (Offaly) 2

Adrian Marren (Sligo) 2

Stephen Coen (Sligo) 2

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary) 2

Jamie Clarke (Carlow) 2

Shane O'Neill (Carlow) 2

Gary Plunkett (Leitrim) 2

Ronan Kennedy (Leitrim) 2

Danny Neville (Limerick) 2

John Daly (London) 2

Paul Whyte (Waterford) 2

Kieran Martin (Westmeath) 2

Ger Egan (Westmeath) 2