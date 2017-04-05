Rock breathing down Geaney's neck as top scorer race enters final furlong
05 April 2017
Kerry's Paul Geaney leads the way in the Allianz FL Division 1 scoring charts with 3-34.
It's all to play for as Paul Geaney (Kerry) and Dublin's Dean Rock battle it out for the top scorer honour in this year's Allianz FL Division 1 competition.
Geaney holds a slender one point lead over Rock as Sunday's eagerly anticipated final looms over the horizon.
The Kingdom ace has accumulated 3-34 in their seven games to date but Rock is breathing down his neck with 0-42.
Despite missing the opening two rounds, Jack McCarron of Monaghan occupies the third spot in Division 1 with a magnificent return of 3-29 and Farney County fans will be hoping he can continue his rich vein of scoring form in the summer.
Overall, John Heslin of Westmeath leads the way with 3-52 (61) and the St Loman's clubman will be confident of adding to his tally in Saturday's Division 4 decider against Wexford.
Barry McHugh (Galway) and Conor Sweeney (Tipperary) will also get opportunities to climb up the respective Division 2 and Division 3 ladders at headquarters this weekend.
Overall league top scorers:
John Heslin, Westmeath 3-52 (61)
Donie Kingston, Laois 5-34 (49)
CJ McGourty, Antrim 2-39 (45)
Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-35 (44)
Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-34 (43)
Dean Rock, Dublin 0-42 (42)
Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-33 (39)
Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-39 (39)
Division 1
Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-34 (43)
Dean Rock, Dublin 0-42 (42)
Jack McCarron, Monaghan 3-29 (38)
Cillian O'Connor, Mayo 2-32 (38)
Ciarain Murtagh, Roscommon 3-18 (27)
Peter Harte, Tyrone 2-20 (26)
Michael Murphy, Donegal 1-22 (25)
Gearoid McKiernan, Cavan 2-17 (23)
Conor McManus, Monaghan 1-20 (23)
Division 2
Eoin Cleary, Clare 1-31 (34)
Donal Lenihan, Meath 2-27 (33)
Colm O'Neill, Cork 0-33 (33)
Sean Quigley, Fermanagh 0-29 (29)
Barry McHugh, Galway 0-27 (27)
James Kielt, Derry 0-24 (24)
Darragh O'Hanlon, Down 0-23 (23)
Cillian O’Sullivan, Meath 4-10 (22)
Division 3
Donie Kingston, Laois 5-34 (49)
CJ McGourty, Antrim 2-39 (45)
Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-33 (39)
Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-39 (39)
Nigel Dunne, Offaly 1-29 (32)
Niall Murphy, Sligo 3-18 (27)
Bernard Allen, Offaly 0-27 (27)
Ryan Burns, Louth 3-17 (26)
Adrian Marren, Sligo 2-20 (26)
Division 4
John Heslin, Westmeath 3-52 (61)
Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-35 (44)
Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-35 (38)
Emlyn Mulligan, Leitrim 1-33 (36)
Rory Mason, London 1-28 (31)
Paul Whyte, Waterford 2-20 (26)
Darragh Foley, Carlow 0-22 (22)
Ger Egan, Westmeath 2-15 (21)
Danny Neville, Limerick 2-15 (21)
Highest individual scores from each round:
Round 1
Paul Geaney (Kerry v Donegal) 2-4
Round 2
Cillian O'Connor (Mayo v Kerry) 0-9, Donie Kingston (Laois v Armagh) 1-6
Round 3
John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11
Round 4
Conor Sweeney (Tipperary v Longford) 2-7
Round 5
Paul Broderick (Carlow v Waterford) 2-6
Round 6
John Heslin (Westmeath v Wexford) 1-10
Round 7
Donie Kingston (Laois v Offaly) 3-4
Overall highest individual score:
Round 3
John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11
Goalscoring charts:
Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary) 6
Donie Kingston (Laois) 5
Eamonn Brannigan (Galway) 4
Cillian O'Sullivan (Meath) 4
Jack McCarron (Monaghan) 3
Paul Geaney (Kerry) 3
Ciarain Murtagh (Roscommon) 3
Keelan Sexton (Clare) 3
Emmett McGuckin (Derry) 3
Shane Walsh (Galway) 3
Ryan Burns (Louth) 3
Niall Murphy (Sligo) 3
Paul Broderick (Carlow) 3
Gavin Crotty (Waterford) 3
John Heslin (Westmeath) 3
Dara McVeety (Cavan) 2
Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan) 2
Cillian O'Connor (Mayo) 2
Peter Harte (Tyrone) 2
Jamie Malone (Clare) 2
Danny Tallon (Derry) 2
Conor McAtamney (Derry) 2
Niall Kelly (Kildare) 2
Ben McCormack (Kildare) 2
Tommy Moolick (Kildare) 2
Chris Healy (Kildare) 2
David Slattery (Kildare) 2
Donal Lenihan (Meath) 2
Bryan McMahon (Meath) 2
CJ McGourty (Antrim) 2
Stefan Campbell (Armagh) 2
Niall Rowland (Armagh) 2
Ciaran McKeever (Armagh) 2
David Conway (Laois) 2
Larry Moran (Longford) 2
Sean Doyle (Offaly) 2
Adrian Marren (Sligo) 2
Stephen Coen (Sligo) 2
Conor Sweeney (Tipperary) 2
Jamie Clarke (Carlow) 2
Shane O'Neill (Carlow) 2
Gary Plunkett (Leitrim) 2
Ronan Kennedy (Leitrim) 2
Danny Neville (Limerick) 2
John Daly (London) 2
Paul Whyte (Waterford) 2
Kieran Martin (Westmeath) 2
Ger Egan (Westmeath) 2