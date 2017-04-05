Longford champions drawn into 'group of death' 05 April 2017





The Mullinalaghta players take to the field at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. The Mullinalaghta players take to the field at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Last night’s Longford senior football championship draw has produced some potentially fascinating ties in the early rounds of this year’s competition.

Holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s have been drawn with former champions Killoe Emmet Og and Longford Slashers, while 2007 winners Dromard complete the ‘group of death’.

The opening fixtures of Group 1 sees last year's beaten Leinster semi-finalists Mullinalaghta taking on Slashers while Dromard face Killoe, with the latter signalling their title aspirations after recently appointing ex-Roscommon manager Fergal O’Donnell.

The championship draws, which took place at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Monday night, can be viewed in full below.

Longford Senior Football Championship draws:

Group 1 - Dromard, Killoe Emmet Og, Longford Slashers and Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Group 2 - Abbeylara, Carrickedmond, Clonguish and Mostrim

Group 3 - Ballymahon, Colmcille, Fr Manning Gaels, St Mary’s Granard and St Brigid’s Killashee

*The top two teams in Group 3 will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Longford Intermediate Football Championship draws:

Group 1 - Cashel, Rathcline, Legan Sarsfields and Young Grattans

Group 2 - Ardagh/Moydow, Sean Connolly’s, Ballymore and Kenagh

*The top two teams in Group 1 and 2 will qualify for the semi-finals.

Longford Intermediate B Football Championship draws:

Group 1 - Colmcille, Rathcline, Killoe Emmet Og and Cashel

Group 2 - Shroid Slashers, Ardagh/Moydow and Young Grattans

Group 3 - Sean Connolly’s, Abbeylara and Kenagh