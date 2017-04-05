'It's like people are willing this group of players to fail' 05 April 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay ©INPHO/James Crombie Roscommon manager Kevin McStay ©INPHO/James Crombie

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay credited his players in the aftermath of last Sunday’s Division 1 final round clash against Cavan at Dr Hyde Park.

The relegated Rossies scored their first win of the campaign against a fancied Breffni outfit and afterwards their supremo admitted that the group had been “under huge pressure” to deliver a result, with their sights now set on the summer’s championship.

“People have been going around making up nonsense for the last four months. I’ve never heard the like of it,” McStay told the Roscommon Herald newspaper.

“If I sound cranky, it’s because we’ve all been under huge pressure. I could come out every week and bore holes in half the things I’m reading and hearing about.

“It’s like people are willing this group of players to fail. That’s an outrageous position for people to take. But it won’t happen because players like Niall Kilroy, Gary Patterson, David Murray, Niall McInerney, the unsung fellas, come out here, put on the primrose and blue.

“Why, because they love it. It’s massive for them to play for Roscommon. And when we get enough lads fit and healthy enough, and up to speed, we’ll see where we get to in Connacht.

“We’re fully aiming for Leitrim, to take them out at any cost. We have to win that match. The season opens up if we beat them. We get to a Connacht final and we give a massive account of ourselves. You might think that I’m getting ahead of myself, but that’s the challenge we’ve put into our dressing room.”