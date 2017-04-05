Carlow captain blasts 'scandalous' venue 05 April 2017





Carlow's Marty Kavanagh dejected.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Carlow's Marty Kavanagh dejected.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Carlow hurling captain Marty Kavanagh says that Newry was a “scandalous” venue choice for last Saturday’s Division 2A final against Antrim.

The Barrowsiders fell to a 2-12 to 0-15 defeat at Pairc Esler, where goals from Eoghan Campbell and Neil McManus (penalty) swung the tie for the Ulster men, and afterwards Kavanagh stated plainly that the Down county grounds were not fit for purpose.

“It is scandalous that the Division 2A final was on this pitch. Even the Antrim lads said it before the game,” he is quoted saying by The Nationalist.

“I don’t know what the GAA or Croke Park are at putting two teams who want to hurl on a pitch like that. That is the way we are treated and there is nothing we can do about it.”

On the defeat itself, he added: “It wasn’t meant to be today but we will get back at it.”