Bonner wary of Breffni threat 05 April 2017





Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Donegal manager Declan Bonner.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Declan Bonner is hoping that his Donegal side can justify their favouritism in tonight's Ulster U-21 FC showdown with Cavan in Brewster Park (8pm).

Bonner can call on 10 members of Rory Gallagher's senior squad for the last four clash but isn't taking the Breffni County for granted.

“They have won four Ulster titles in the past six years and that is bound to give this squad loads of confidence,” he told The Irish News.

“They are used to winning finals and used to winning them at Brewster Park.

“They have put in a huge effort and a lot of work and they have no distraction of having players in the senior squad.

“Cavan took the decision not to use an U21s on the senior squad until after the U21s were finished their campaign so that gives them a great chance in terms of focus and concentration.”