McGrath 'ok' with Galway loss 05 April 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Waterford manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Derek McGrath says his Waterford side were “ok” with the result from last Sunday’s 2-22 to 2-19 loss to Galway in Salthill.

The Deise men were denied a place in the Allianz League Division 1 semi-finals after being outscored by 1-12 to 0-2 in the final 27 minutes by the hosts at Pearse Stadium and afterwards McGrath, who had welcomed back both Ian Kenny and Noel Connors from injury, had no complaints.

“In retrospect, we were keen to get game time into Ian Kenny who has been outstanding for Ballygunner,” McGrath told the Waterford News & Star newspaper.

“Our thought process coming up today was that we’d give Ian some game time but when we were in the position we were, we went with the experience of Noel. It’s great to have Noel back on the pitch given how difficult it’s been for him in the last couple of weeks.

“We’ll rise again we hope. We’re going to have one massive assault on the championship and see how it goes. It’ll be a game we’ll probably be underdogs in. We’re just going to prepare as diligently as possible for that.

“We’re ok with this result to be honest with you, we’re ok.”