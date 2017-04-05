Video: Breffni women on the brink 05 April 2017





Cavan have finished top of the Lidl National League Division Two after a big win over Laois in their last game at Breffni Park.

The Breffni Ladies therefore qualify for the semi-finals and they are in with a chance of promotion to the top flight.

"We wanted a 60-minute performance and we got it," says manager Aidan McCabe. "We are delighted with it and the big crowd in Breffni Park, but all of our focus is now on the next game."

Video by Jerome Quinn for the LGFA.