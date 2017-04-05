HQ should suit us - Cribbin 05 April 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin hopes that his side’s recent experience of playing big matches at Croke Park in recent years can stand to them this weekend.

The Lake County will be bidding for the Allianz League Division 4 title when they take on Wexford on Saturday afternoon at headquarters, where they are ranked as 8/11 favourites against the Slayneysiders.

“Finals are never easily won but our lads love dry, hard, fast ground,” Cribbin is quoted saying in the Westmeath Independent this week.

“It’s a good big pitch and we have experience of playing there over the past couple of years. We had four big championship games there in 2015 and 2016. Hopefully, they will stand to us and that we’ll deliver a performance.

“The lads are playing good football and they are enjoying it, and there is pressure for positions as well. When you have somebody chomping at the bit to take your place, it really encourages you to play your best. I think the panel us exceptional this year.

“Silverware would be great. Everything is looking good for next weekend.”