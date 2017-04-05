'You can't blame the referee for what happened over seven matches' 05 April 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath was not blaming the referee after their relegation from Division 2 last Sunday, saying instead that they simply “fell short” in their bid for survival.

Monaghan official Martin McNally came in for a chorus of boos from the home crowd in Enniskillen following the Ernesiders’ late defeat to Derry and while McGrath clearly felt there were a few questionable decisions in the game he wasn’t making any excuses afterwards.

“When you lose a tight game you are going to look at the decisions that didn’t go your way,” the Down native told the Fermanagh Herald.

“You could point to a number of decisions that didn’t go your way. You could point to a number of decisions, particularly in the first-half. In one incident there was a marvellous tackle made and the free kick went against us.

“But you can’t blame the referee for what happened over seven matches. It came down to today, we knew what we had to do. We knew what it was going to take to win the game today and we fell short.”