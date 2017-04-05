Date set for Lá na gClubanna 2017 05 April 2017





Cuala players and management celebrate winning the All-Ireland club SHC title.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cuala players and management celebrate winning the All-Ireland club SHC title.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The GAA today launched the upcoming Lá na gClubanna weekend which is set to take place next month on May 6/7.

This weekend is specifically dedicated to Clubs where they will take centre stage and afford them the opportunity to celebrate their existence and impact in their community and reconnect with their locality.

The inaugural Lá na gClubanna was held in 2009 as part of the GAA’s national events to mark the 125th Anniversary of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael. Last year more than 500 Clubs engaged in the event and a call is being made for even more Clubs to take part in 2017.

Last year saw two clubs - Dromid Pearses (Kerry) and Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney (Wicklow) - earned special merit prizes due to the extensive events they organised last year.

There will be a similar competition this year with prizes that include the chance to win an overnight stay and match tickets to an All-Ireland senior semi-final of their choice, as well as the chance for ‘Lá na gClubanna’ events to be captured by professional photography and video.

Commenting on the upcoming Lá na gClubanna weekend, GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail said: “The Club is the focal point of Association and Lá na gClubanna is about taking time out to celebrate and acknowledge this fact, to mark the positive impact that is made and the work that our dedicated teams of volunteers do on our behalf.

“It is putting the Club and our Club Members in the spotlight and encourages them to have a festival to mark the role they play in their communities.

“I am fortunate to travel the length and breadth of the island to see this outstanding work in person and look forward to another celebration of all the good that they do in the promotion of our Games and the leadership and positive impact they make on our cities, towns, villages and parishes.”