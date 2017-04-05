'Banty' talks up Westmeath ahead of Croker clash 05 April 2017





Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.

Wexford boss Seamus McEnaney says his side will have to “deliver a big performance” if they are to topple Westmeath in Saturday’s Allianz League Division 4 final.

The Slayneysiders are ranked as 11/8 underdogs for the decider after having suffered a 24-point defeat to Tom Cribbin’s side last month, although McEnaney is set to field a much stronger side at Croke Park this weekend in the pursuit of some early silverware.

“Westmeath have been head and shoulders above teams in this division. They are an exceptional side, unlucky that Dublin have been in Leinster to deny them a provincial title,” the Corduff clubman told the Wexford People newspaper.

“It’s fair to say they have been the second best team in Leinster over the past two seasons, as they play a quality brand of fast, open football, attacking from deep having got players behind the ball.

“They are a difficult side to score against but that’s our real challenge. They also have quality in attack, particularly in John Heslin. He is the top scorer in the league despite not playing in the final game.

“Apart from man-marking the full-forward it will be our job to stifle the supply line into him. We will be the underdogs going into this game. Like the hurlers, who had a fantastic victory over Kilkenny, we will be hoping to offer supporters a repeat.

“Westmeath will be confident of finishing with a win, but we are going in there to win this game. With the full squad available we have the players to deliver a big performance.”