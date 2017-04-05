Top Ulster official talks championship reform 05 April 2017





Ulster GAA Secretary Brian McAvoy

Ulster GAA CEO Brian McAvoy says they 'wouldn't stand in the way' of change to the All-Ireland SFC structure – if that's what clubs and counties wanted.

The potential axing of the Ulster SFC is seen by many as one of the stumbling blocks to significant championship reform.

In an interview with The Irish News, the Down native gives his take on the subject, stating: “In terms of the overall Championship structure, the provincial Championships have served us well over many years.

“If you’re starting with a blank page, you wouldn’t have six in one, nine in another, 12 in another, but we are where we are on that and we’re not going to change provincial boundaries at this stage.

“I think there’s still a place in most peoples’ hearts for the provincial Championships.

“If it was the wish of the clubs and counties to change that, the provincial council would row in behind them.”

He concluded: “I wouldn’t stand in the way of it but I don’t see it as an issue, I don’t see it as something on the horizon.”