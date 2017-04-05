Kelly delighted after 'incredible game' 05 April 2017





Eamonn Kelly.

Eamonn Kelly.

Laois hurling boss Eamonn Kelly hailed his players after securing their Division 1B status with an extra time victory over Kerry in Portlaoise last Saturday.

The O’Moore men came through a thriller, which finished 1-30 to 4-20 in their favour, in a game which saw a return for Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher and late scores from Aidan Corby and Paddy Purcell swing things for the 14-men hosts.

“It was an incredible game of hurling,” Kelly is quoted saying by the Leinster Express.

“There were parts of it where our work rate was very good, we fought hard and our commitment was great, but it was difficult that we had to bring it to extra time.

“I suppose if tonight showed one thing, we used maybe 22 or 23 players, and it showed the depth of the squad, we've a lot of guys out. It was good to see Picky back as well, but we're delighted to get a result.”