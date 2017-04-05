'We have to circle the wagons' - Creedon 05 April 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

Laois manager Peter Creedon has admitted that his side have a lot to work on ahead of the summer’s championship following their relegation to Division 4.

Creedon’s men made the drop down to the Allianz League’s basement division for the first time in 50 years as a result of their 3-15 to 4-11 defeat to Offaly last Sunday, marking back-to-back demotions for the O’Moore County.

“It's a double relegation now, from 2 to 3, and from 3 to 4. It seems to be a pattern that teams seem to free-fall quite quickly and then bounce up,” Creedon told the Leinster Express afterwards.

“You have Louth from 4 to 3 to 2, you have Kildare going up, Westmeath went all the way down and are coming back up again.

“It's not what we are looking for, and there were many aspects of our play in the first half today which probably let us down again, but we have to circle the wagons and get ready for Longford in a few weeks’ time.”