Team news: Treaty minors to take on Tipp 05 April 2017





Limerick's Conor Nicholas dejected.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Limerick's Conor Nicholas dejected.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Limerick team named for tonight's Munster MHC quarter-final clash with Tipperary in Thurles (throw-in 7pm) contains six players who featured in the 2016 All-Ireland final defeat to the Premier County.

Conor Nicholas, Jerome Boylan, Michael O'Grady and Ronan Connolly were starters against Tipp at Croke Park last year while Paul O'Brien and David Woulfe were introduced as substitutes in the 1-21 to 0-17 loss.

Limerick (Munster MHC v Tipperary): Bryan Curtin; Conor Flahive, Conor Nicholas, Ciaran Barry; Mikey O'Brien, Jerome Boylan, Dan Minehan; Michael O'Grady, Rory Duff; Paul O'Riordan, Paul O'Brien, David Woulfe; Dylan O'Shea, Ronan Connolly, Ryan Tobin.

Subs: Jason Gillane, Gearoid Barry, Kevin Bonar, Ken Byrnes, Calvin Carroll, David Moloney, Paudie Maher, Brian O’Grady, Jack Ryan.