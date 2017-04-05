O'Neill: Galway were there for the taking 05 April 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kildare boss Cian O’Neill says they will have to up their game if they are to avoid back-to-back defeats against Galway on Sunday.

The Lilywhites take on the Connacht champions in the Allianz League Division 2 final at Croke Park and O’Neill feels that they have a point to prove after last weekend’s 0-14 to 0-13 defeat at Salthill.

“We are disappointed having lost the match that was definitely there for the taking, in a game that was very open but we were in a great position for the last five to 10 minutes,” he told the Leinster Leader afterwards.

“We had a lot of possession and opportunities that we did not take and that was hugely disappointing.”

The win saw Galway promoted to Division 1 along with Kildare and O’Neill, who fielded a weakened team before calling on some more experienced players from the bench, says there’s plenty for his side to improve on heading to Sunday’s decider.

“Galway will be delighted about today. Their backs were to the wall and we should have got something from that match but they came out fighting,” he said.

“If that was Kildare we would be delighted. If anything that match today will sharpen Galway minds for next week and if we are not on our game we will be caught.”