'We are better than what we have shown' - Magee 05 April 2017





Wicklow manager Johnny Magee talks to his players.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wicklow manager Johnny Magee talks to his players.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Wicklow manager Johnny Magee says there’s more in his side than what they demonstrated during a disastrous league campaign.

The Garden County finished second bottom in Division 4 after six defeats and only one win (against London), including a four-point loss to Limerick in round seven.

“We’re disappointed with how the league has went but we are better than what we have shown,” the former Dublin player told the Wicklow People.

“We showed in the Westmeath, Wexford and Carlow games that we are capable of beating the better teams but it’s just getting that consistency over the 70 minutes.”

Magee talked of the positives after concluding their league trail at Newcastlewest, adding: “We played well. We were in control of the game for good periods over the 70 minutes. We were shutting them out well. They had some possession but they were hitting wides and we were happy they were getting the shots off from where they were, off wide.

“We were organised and disciplined and when we went forward we were economical.”