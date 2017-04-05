"Claims that we were drinking together were totally false" 05 April 2017





Tomás Ó Sé and Colm Cooper at Kerry training in 2009.

Tomás Ó Sé and Colm Cooper at Kerry training in 2009.

Tomás Ó Sé has come clean about the time he and Colm Cooper were dropped for drinking after a qualifier game in 2009.

Now that both are no longer part of the Kerry set-up, Ó Sé has 'set the record straight' in today's Irish Independent...

“Back in 2009, myself and Gooch hit the headlines for having a few pints after we escaped from Sligo in the qualifiers that year. We were dropped for the game with Antrim the next day out, but now that we're both gone I can say claims that we were drinking together were totally false.

“He was drinking in Killarney, but I was at it in Dingle.”

On the subject of where The Gooch ranks on the list of Kerry's greatest ever footballers, Ó Sé states: “For the record I still think he had something to offer but the discussion has already started about where he ranks with the all-time greats.

“Put simply, he's the best forward I've ever seen. I include Maurice Fitzgerald, Pat Spillane, Mikey Sheehy and anyone else you care to name in that.

“And I know Mikey agrees with me.”