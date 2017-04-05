'Solid' campaign pleases Carew 05 April 2017





Sligo boss Niall Carew says his side were unlucky in a couple of their Allianz League matches and feels that they were “competitive” in every game they played over the past two months.

The Yeats men secured a fourth place finish in Division 3 with a three-point win over promoted Louth last Sunday and Carew bemoaned a couple of missed opportunities in previous rounds afterwards in Drogheda.

“It was good to finish with the win,” he told The Sligo Champion. “We beat the two top teams (Louth and Tipperary) away and we drew with Armagh but I think we were very unlucky losing by a point or two points when we didn’t take our frees which ultimately cost us.

He added: “We had a solid league, we were competitive in every game and we had chances to win and we didn’t take them in some games.”

On next month’s championship opener against New York, the Kildare man says he hopes to have a full pack to choose from when they travel across the Atlantic.

“New York is only four weeks from here and players will also have maybe three or four club games too. So fingers crossed they will stay injury free.”