Ó Sé: I was dispensable. The Gooch wasn't 05 April 2017





Tadgh Kennelly, Colm Cooper and Darragh Ó Sé at Kerry training in 2009.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tadgh Kennelly, Colm Cooper and Darragh Ó Sé at Kerry training in 2009.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Darragh Ó Sé has added his voice to the glowing tributes that have come the way of Colm Cooper following his inter-county retirement announcement yesterday.

And the former midfielder tells a story that reveals his Kerry team-mate was as 'slippery' off the field as he was on it.

“As a person, as a team-mate, he was great company,” Ó Sé writes in The Irish Times today.

“Slippery too, all the same. We were in Cancun one time on a holiday and himself and myself went to a nightclub. We got cut off from everyone else for some reason and I came back from the bar at one point just as a row was kicking off among some of the locals. We got cleared out of the place and there was mayhem for a few minutes and all of a sudden I couldn’t see the Gooch anywhere.

“Now, if it was anyone else, I wouldn’t have given it a second thought. Like if it was Galvin or O’Mahony, I’d be more afraid for the locals than I would for them. But I couldn’t be going back to the team hotel telling everyone I left the crown prince to fend for himself in the middle of a gang battle.

“So I went back in against the crowd that was coming out and the joint was hopping by this stage with chairs flying and bouncers horsing anything that moved out the door. And where was the Gooch? Long gone. Away eating a burger someplace. Not worrying about Darragh Ó Sé anyway.

“And rightly so. I was dispensable. The Gooch wasn’t.”