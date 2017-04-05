Team news: Banner unveil minor XV 05 April 2017





Clare's Ross Hayes and Cal McCarthy of Limerick.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Clare's Ross Hayes and Cal McCarthy of Limerick.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Clare boss Sean Doyle has unveiled his team to play Waterford in the Munster MHC quarter-final at Ennis this evening (throw-in 6.15pm).

There are five survivors from last year's side - under Kenny Morrissey - which were knocked out by eventual provincial and All-Ireland champions Tipperary - Cian McInerney, Keith White (both Inagh-Kilnamona), Ross Hayes (Crusheen), Conor Tierney (Doora-Barefield) and Gary Cooney (O’Callaghans Mills).

Clare (Munster MHC v Waterford): Eamonn Foudy; Cian McInerney, Ross Hayes, Conor Ferns; Diarmuid Ryan, Cian Minogue, Aidan McCarthy; Cathal Darcy, Keith White; Lee Brack, Gearoid Cahill, Conor Tierney; Tiernan Agnew, Gary Cooney, Breffni Horner.

Subs: J C McMahon, Sean Crowley, Eoghan Wallace, Riain Considine, Colin Haugh, Paul Corry, Cian O’Rourke, Eanna McMahon, Eoin Fitzgerald.