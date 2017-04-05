'There was an orchestrated campaign against Lee Keegan' - Fitzmaurice hits back 05 April 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has hit back at claims that his team bend the rules when it comes to the physical stakes and criticised the lack of balance in the 'narrative' ahead of Sunday's Division 1 decider.

Last weekend 1995 All-Ireland Dublin winner Paul Curran accused the Kingdom of abandoning their values and saying they “really should be ashamed of themselves”.

Current star Philly McMahon also went public with his opinion in recent days and drew comparisons with Mayo's robust tactics in last year's All-Ireland final draw and replay.

All of this comes in the wake of a fractious meeting between the two counties in round 5 of the league at Austin Stack Park.

“Normally I kick for touch with those kinds of things because I don't believe in mind games,” Fitzmaurice told The Irish Independent.

“There is a game of football to be played and you trust the referee to get it right. But I do find it a bit worrying to be honest that there is a narrative out there at the moment and I don't think it's balanced at all.

“I think that the Dublin team (and I think it's important that this goes in that I am saying this) are a serious team that we have the utmost respect for. They are a fantastic footballing team, an attacking footballing team with brilliant players and with an outstanding manager. But make no mistake about it they have a hard edge about them and a seriously hard edge.

“Any team that wins as much as they do, if you go back to the Kerry team of the noughties, the Tyrone team of the noughties, the Kilkenny team that won four in a row, they all had a hard edge about them and Dublin have. Going back to the 2011 All-Ireland final, Declan O'Sullivan was taken out of it.

“Going back to the 2013 final (against Mayo) when they were down a man for the last five minutes (due to Rory O'Carroll's concussion and Eoghan O'Gara's injury) and they basically had to tactically foul to see it out. Going back to the end of the All-Ireland semi-final last year when one our players was wrestled to the ground and basically choked.

"So they have a hard edge but so have we. I have never tried to paint us whiter than white. But what I find annoying at the moment...”

“And the reason I felt that I had to respond was out of my duty to the players that we are going in to the weekend on a level playing pitch.”

Fitzmaurice concluded: “My worry was that it was developing into a situation like the All-Ireland final replay last year where there was an orchestrated campaign against Lee Keegan that was effective for the replay.

“So normally I would not open my mouth about things like that but I feel out of my duty to the players I had to address it. I had to say that there is a complete lack of balance, even within our own county, there is a lack of balance and I just think it's unfair on our players.”