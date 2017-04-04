Team news: Deise minor XV revealed 04 April 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. The Waterford minor team run out onto the Croke Park pitch.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Waterford have named their team to face Clare in their Munster MHC quarter-final at Ennis tomorrow evening.

The game has a 6:15 start and the winners will advance to the last four while the losers will have two more opportunities to join them there.

Waterford (2017 Munster MHC V Clare): Eoghan Browne; Conor Giles-Doran, James Flavin, Tadhg Foley; Mairtín Power, Luke O'Brien, Sean Whelan-Barrett; Iarlaith Daly, Ian Beecher; Ciarán Power, Sean Carton, Tom Barron; Tom Looby, Sean Crotty, Billy Power.