Saffrons' relegation "sickening" - Kerr

Antrim's Chris Kerr.

Goalkeeper Chris Kerr says Antrim's luckless relegation back to Division Four was hard to stomach.

The Saffrons gave a good account of themselves in the third division but were relegated on score difference after Longford pointed a free in the 76th minnute to steal a draw at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

“You start reflecting back on all our league games – against Louth, against Armagh, against Tipperary – when we were leading and in good positions and we didn't take them," St Galls clubman Kerr notes in The Irish News. “It came back to bite us in the end, really. I don't know what other way to put it. It's just sickening.

“I listened to people who were saying we were going to get relegated from the off and that we weren't going to win a game. And yet, we led for 64 minutes against Tipperary; we tried to walk the ball into the net against Louth instead of taking scores. And then last Saturday against Armagh we were a kick of the ball away. It's those small margins.

“But it's a young team. 'Nibs' [Kevin Niblock] and me are the oldest players here. The rest of the lads are young, some boys are 19 and 20. It's a big learning curve but all you can do is go again.”