The curious case of the Munster MHC 04 April 2017





A view of Cusack Park, Ennis.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. A view of Cusack Park, Ennis.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The 2017 Munster minor hurling championship commences tomorrow and it's a protracted and anomalous competition to say the least.

Amazingly, a team could lose THREE times in Munster and still go on to win the All-Ireland!

Tomorrow’s quarter-finals see Tipperary entertain Limerick in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, while Waterford travel to Ennis to face Clare. All four teams will remain in the provincial championship regardless of what happens.

The losers of the Tipperary – Limerick game will get another crack at sealing a semi-final place but the losers of the other match could actually lose for a second time and get a third chance to reach the last four in a five-horse race…

Here’s how it works: the winners of the two quarter-finals advance to the semi-finals; the losers of Clare V Waterford go into a semi-final play-off against Cork, the winners of which go into the last four, while the losers will take on the losers from the Tipperary V Limerick quarter-final clash in a second semi-final play-off to see who gets the fourth 'semi' spot.

So from a field of five teams, four games will be played to eliminate one of them. Theoretically, either Clare or Waterford could lose in their quarter-final, then lose again to Cork, then beat the Tipp/Waterford losers, then win ther semi-final, then lose the Munster final. Having played five games and lost three of them, they would be in an All-Ireland quarter-final and still in with a real chance of going all the way.