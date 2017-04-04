Referees for Allianz FL finals announced 04 April 2017





Paddy Neilan ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Paddy Neilan ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Following a meeting of the Central Referee Appointments Committee, the GAA has confirmed the list of referees who will take charge of this weekend’s Allianz Football League Finals at Croke Park.

Paddy Neilan from Roscommon will referee the Division 1 Final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park on Sunday at 4pm.

The Allianz Division 2 Final on Sunday will be refereed by Derek O’Mahoney from Tipperary with a 2pm throw-in.

The Allianz Division 3 and Division 4 Finals will be played on Saturday afternoon. The Division 3 Final will see Wicklow’s Anthony Nolan in charge for the meeting of Louth and Tipperary at 5pm. It will be preceded by the meeting of Wexford and Westmeath at 3pm in the Division 4 finale with Down’s Paul Faloon in charge.

Tickets for the finals are currently on sale with supporters encouraged to buy early to avoid queuing.

On Saturday there will be seating in the Hogan Stand only. Admission will be Adults €20, Under 16s €5. Students and Senior Citizens should purchase full price tickets on the day of the match and can claim a rebate of €5 on proof of ID at a designated Hogan Stand turnstile. All stand tickets for this match are UNRESERVED SEATING.

On Sunday, admission will be Adult Stand Tickets €30, Under 16s €5. Adult Terrace Tickets €20. There are no Under 16 tickets available for the Hogan Stand or Hill 16.

Students and Senior Citizens should note that for concessions they should purchase a full price ticket on the day of the match for the Cusack or Davin Stand and claim a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate ID at Stiles 1 to 5 in the Cusack Stand. The rebate can only be claimed via Block D prior to entering the stadium.