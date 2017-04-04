McDonald likens Tipp hurlers to Dublin footballers 04 April 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal during his side's Allianz HL quarter-final victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

Conor McDonald sees similarities between the Tipperary hurlers and the Dublin footballers.

Both teams are reigning All-Ireland champions and the seemingly-invincible Dubs have developed into the most powerful unit in GAA history, having gone 36 games unbeaten in league and championship. They are current league, Leinster and Sam Maguire Cup holders.

As he prepares to lock horns with Tipp in Sunday week's hurling league semi-final, Wexford ace McDonald says the Premier County are the hurling equivalent of Dublin:

“Tipp are All-Ireland champions, you know what I mean,” he says in The Irish Times. “They’ve quality, depth in their panel like Dublin in the football. They bring on a fella and he could have so many Munsters and All-Irelands and All Stars.

"That’s what you’d be hoping to mix with and you can’t really do that unless you’re there. So that’s where we’re aiming to be and we’re there now so we can just go again and see what happens.”