Survival means "an awful lot" to Nally 04 April 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy and Shane Nally of Mayo.

©INPHO/Presseye/Donna McBride. Donegal's Michael Murphy and Shane Nally of Mayo.©INPHO/Presseye/Donna McBride.

Shane Nally is relieved that Mayo managed to preserve their Division One status.

Stephen Rochford's men looked set for the drop with two rounds left to play in the league but victories over Tyrone and Donegal mean they will be in the first division again in 2018.

"It means an awful lot to us," Nally told The Irish Daily Mirror. "Division One was up and down, you didn't know who was going to be going to the league final, who was going for relegation, so really it did show that it's a good competition.

"An awful lot was at stake coming into the [Donegal] game and we knew it ourselves. We were in the danger zone but there was a sense of relief after the whistle. We can be proud of the way we dug it out."