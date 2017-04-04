Cavanagh: "it all went pear shaped in the last three outings" 04 April 2017





Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh gets away from James McEnroe of Cavan.

Colm Cavanagh admits Tyrone's league campaign went belly-up against Donegal, Mayo and Kerry.

Returning to the top flight after winning the Division Two crown last year, the Ulster champions sat at the summit after four rounds but lost their last three games to miss out on this weekend's league decider:

“Things were going so well for Tyrone after four games as they set at the summit of the division one table but it all went pear shaped in the last three outings," their sweeper says in The Irish News.

“It was a disappointing end to the league campaign for us as we had high hopes of reaching the final. We began well but we always knew that we had tough fixtures left in the latter stages of the league and it just didn’t work out for us.

“We have to now regroup and take a look at things that went wrong in the last three games and work on them and try and put them right.

“Next up is Derry in the championship and while that seems far away it won’t be long slipping in. The club season starts next weekend so the games will be coming thick and fast but that is the way that you like it.”