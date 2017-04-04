Team news: five All-Ireland winners in Tipp minor XV 04 April 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Tipperary manager Liam Cahill.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Tipperary have named a strong-looking side for tomorrow's Munster MHC opener against Limerick.

Manager Liam Cahill has been able to call on five of last year's All-Ireland MHC final winning squad for the Semple Stadium quarter-final, namely corner back Jerome Cahill, centre back Paddy Cadell, wing back Kieran Breen, midfielder Bryan O’Mara and centre forward Jake Morris.

Cahill, team captain Cadell and Morris all started last September's victory over Limerick at Croke Park. Cadell is one of four members of the 2017 Harty Cup and Croke Cup winning Our Lady’s, Templemore side selected for tomorrow's rematch against the Treaty. Eoin Collins, Ray McCormack and Andrew Ormond were also on that all-conquering colleges side.

Tipperary (Munster MHC V Limerick): Eoin Collins; Michael Purcell, Michael Feehan, Jerome Cahill; Joe Gunne, Paddy Cadell, Kieran Breen; Bryan O’Mara, Craig Morgan; Conor Bowe, Jake Morris, Ray McCormack; Andrew Ormond, Anthony McKelvey, Darragh Woods.