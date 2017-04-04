Watch: Colm Cooper's finest moments 04 April 2017





This morning one of the greatest Gaelic footballers to ever play the game announced his inter-county retirement.

Below are some of Colm Cooper’s finest moments on the field which separated him from the rest.

Burying Mayo

Having made his debut for the Kingdom during the 2002 National League, the entire GAA world knew Cooper’s name when he earned his first Celtic Cross two years later.

This 25th minute goal against Mayo in the 2004 All-Ireland SFC final helped herald the Kingdom’s first Sam Maguire Cup in four years. It was a strike that saw the Gooch well and truly ‘arrive’ as a superstar in the game, contributing 1-5 on the afternoon.

Hitting the Dubs early

This 2009 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final may seem like a long time ago now but many of the Kerry faithful still remember it well.

At the time, a highly-rated Dublin side were expected to topple the Kingdom when they came to Croke Park but the would-be All-Ireland champions had other ideas and nothing illustrated that better than Cooper’s goal after just 36 seconds.

Burying Mayo Part II

Just when Cillian O’Connor’s goal looked like bringing Mayo back into contention, Cooper arrived on queue to smash in a devastating finish to the Westerners’ net and send Kerry into their seventh All-Ireland final in eight years. He also managed this in the same game.

Jack O’Connor’s men would go on to lose the final by a point to Dublin, with their Dr Crokes talisman once again netting for them on the big stage.

Flourishing in a new role

The 2013 championship saw ‘Gooch’ operating in a playmaker’s role at centre-forward and he was sensational in it.

In their semi-final defeat to Dublin – widely regarded as one of the best game of the last decade – he pulled the strings brilliantly for Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side, weighing a magnificent pass to Donnchadh Walsh for James O’Donoghue’s first-half goal while also scoring 0-4.

Bouncing back from injury

Cooper endured a knee injury nightmare in 2014 which saw him miss out on Kerry’s All-Ireland victory over Donegal that September.

The following season the Kingdom were on a mission to retain their crown and after defeating Cork in the Munster final they demolished Kildare at Croke Park. Cooper’s best display after 14 months of heartache saw him coolly contribute 2-3 against the Lilywhites.

Going out on a high

Last month saw ‘Gooch’ succeed where he had never succeeded before by landing an All-Ireland club title at Croke Park with his native Dr Crokes.

When Crokes last won the coveted title Cooper was a ball boy for the Killarney club but this time he got to raise the Andy Merrigan Cup after defeating Slaughtneil by 1-9 to 1-7, landing a crucial goal before half-time.

Don’t worry Crokes fans…he also confirmed today that he still intends to ply his still highly valued trade at club level.