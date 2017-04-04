Death of former Dublin captain 04 April 2017



Ex Dublin football captain Denis ‘Danno’ Mahony has passed away at the age of 88.

A stalwart of the St Vincents club, Mahony captained the Dubs in their 1955 All-Ireland SFC final defeat to Kerry and admitted afterwards that he “had to go to the back of the Cusack Stand to congratulate the Kerry team and I came out crying”.

A then record crowd of 87,102 attended that decider and the Dublin team was backboned by men from Vincents, including Kevin Heffernan as a roving full forward. Danno was corner back and the Leinster champions went into the final as favourites, having routed defending provincial champions Meath.

Hanging up his boots prior to the 1958 All-Ireland success, Denis Mahony served as chairman of Dublin County Board for a few years before embarking on a successful business career in the 1960s.