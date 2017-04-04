Royals ready to rumble 04 April 2017





Following on from the NHL 2B success, the Meath hurlers have achieved their first goal of the year, according to manager Martin Ennis.

By Stephen Reilly

A comprehensive win over Wicklow at Parnell Park sees the Royals plying their trade in Division 2A next year, where they will take on the likes of Carlow, Westmeath, Kildare, Kerry and London.

It is the next step in the progression of a side that have come on leaps and bounds over the course of the last 12 months or so.

To win a first ever Christy Ring Cup was a marvellous achievement, to beat Antrim in the manner that they did, was almost miraculous, although thoroughly deserved.

That win sees them enter the Leinster SHC round robin stage this year, when they begin their campaign with a clash against Kerry at Pairc Tailteann on April 23rd.

Meath manager Martin Ennis has received many plaudits for the success that he has brought the county since being appointed in October 2014.

However, the former county hurler is quick to deflect the praise onto his players and backroom team, who he feels have made all this possible.

“The players have been exceptional. Whatever, we have asked of them, they have done. They have put in a huge effort and they are reaping the rewards,” said Martin.

“It is a brilliant achievement to win the league. Meath have been in 2B far too long and it was important to gain promotion for the future development of the county.

The manager and his selectors have an unenviable task of selecting a starting XV from what Martin describes as one of the strongest Meath hurling squads in many years.

“There is no doubt that it is very hard to pick the team at the moment and it is an unthankful task, but it’s a nice headache to have. We have 30 fit players at the moment and they are all chomping at the bit and eager for a starting place.

“The confidence is growing all the time and if we can carry that into the championship, then I’m in no doubt we can achieve our next goal of reaching the knockout stages.”

Martin added that the coaching staff have played a massive part in the county’s success.

“We have Mickey McCullough there since last year and he has been brilliant with the lads, while we brought in Pat Clancy this year and he has added an extra dimension to the set up and between them, they have been excellent. The players like them and have bought into what they want them to do.”

Meath will enter the round robin series against Kerry, Laois and Westmeath as underdogs and Martin is under no illusion of the task that faces them, but he stressed that his payers will not be overawed by the occasion.

“We know that it is a step up for us, and everyone will predict that we won’t do anything, but most of our lads played against Kerry in the Christy Ring a few years back in Tralee when they only beat us by a couple of points.

“Antrim went out this year and won Division 2A and we were able to beat them in the Christy Ring Cup last year, so we do not fear anybody. It is a few years since we played Laois, but if they lose their first game to Westmeath and we happen to beat Kerry then they will be under huge pressure against us.

“The Westmeath game is a local derby and anything can happen in that. The players and management team are really looking forward to the championship. This is the level we are at and it is the level that we deserve to be at.”

Martin is pleased that the break between the league and championship is short enough compared to the wait some counties face.

“We have a fully fit squad at the moment and preparations are going very well. Hopefully, we can get a big crowd out supporting us on the day and we can push on from there.”