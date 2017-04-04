Promotion vital for Tribe, says O'Donnell 04 April 2017





Galway's Gary O'Donnell beats Alan Forde to the ball during the NFL Division 2 game at Pairc Tailteann Galway's Gary O'Donnell beats Alan Forde to the ball during the NFL Division 2 game at Pairc Tailteann

Captain Gary O'Donnell says securing promotion to Division One was vital for the Galway footballers.

Victory over Kildare in Salthill on Sunday saw the Tribesmen move up and they will now face the same opposition in this weekend's Division Two decider at Croke Park:

“For Galway football, it definitely is vital to be playing all the top teams in the country. When we went down five or six years ago, we didn’t envisage staying in it this long but we probably weren’t ready at the time to go up and the league never lies," O'Donnell says in The Irish Examiner.

“We probably deserved to go up this year and hopefully we’ll be ready next year. Training has upped big time this year.

"A lot of lads have come in and they’re really pushing for places and the quality of players that are already there not to mention the lads that are injured. Hopefully, if we can get over next weekend it will be a long summer as well.”